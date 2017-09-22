Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. There's nothing better than shopping, eating, playing football and raising funds for a good cause on Saturday night.

It's all part of the East Grand Rapids Hearts of Gold varsity football game which raises funds for Kids Food Baskets. Shops and restaurants in Gaslight Village will be having 10 percent off specials, with proceeds going towards the organization.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Memorial Field against Wyoming.

2. A weekend of lightning-fast drone racing flies into Grand Rapids for the Great Lakes Cup Drone Racing Championship.

There will be an aerial race track at Van Andel Arena that features LEDs, plenty of neon, obstacles, and insanely fast drones.

It's all happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

Pick up a three-day pass for $65, while kids can get one for $30. Single passes are $25, and kids for $10.

3. Take time to salute and support our veterans at Fifth Third Ballpark for the LZ Michigan event happening this weekend.

The event starts at noon, and is totally free to attend. There's a freedom cruise, a car and bike show, and military displays.

There will also be live music, and historical artifacts on display.

Local Medal of Honor recipient, James McCloughan, was a medic in Vietnam and will be one of the guest speakers.

4. Aldi is selling a new Advent calendar, and wine drinkers are getting excited.

The calendars will be filled with 24 mini bottles of reds, whites, and rosés to get through the holidays.

Unfortunately, the calendars will only be sold in the U.K.

5. It's National Ice Cream Cone Day!

The holiday is observed every year on September 22. The first ice cream cone is said to have been mentioned for the first time in French cookbooks around 1825. Originally known as "little waffles," ice cream cones were essentially just waffles rolled into the shape of a cone.

Ice cream cones first became popular in the U.S. in the late 1800s, when confectioners would make them by hand. They made their American debut in Saint Louis at the World's Fair in 1904.