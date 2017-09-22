New ramp closure on M-6, ramp closures on US-131

Here’s what’s new today in road construction:

 

M-6

Until now, you could exit M-6 westbound at Wilson Avenue before the freeway reconstruction that has closed the highway from Wilson to I-196. Now you MUST exit at Byron Center Avenue and use local streets from there. The Wilson Avenue exit ramp is getting a makeover for a month. Through traffic should use westbound I-96 and I-196.

 

US-131 at 54th Street

More ramp makeovers today (9/22) until 6 p.m. at the 54th Street interchange on US-131. Three of the six ramps are closed at a time. Recommendation: Use the 44th Street interchange.

 

US-131 at 17 Mile

Two ramps are closed until Saturday (9/23) at 3 p.m. The on ramp from 17 Mile to southbound US-131 and the off ramp from northbound US-131 to 17 Mile. Use 22 Mile.

 

 

 

