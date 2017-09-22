NFL Viewing Week 3: Undefeated Lions on FOX 17 this afternoon

Posted 11:31 AM, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 01:23PM, September 24, 2017

We are 2-0! (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

FOX 17 – The defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons come to Detroit to take on the 2-0 Lions in a game you would think would be a pretty hyped up game.

But, it isn’t.

The Lions host the Falcons at 1:00 p.m. and will be shown here on FOX 17, but will not be available in many areas outside of Michigan and Georgia.  The game will be called by Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston.

No Joe Buck for us this week (Image from 506sports.com)

CBS gets the doubleheader this week.  We heard from a few people last week who wanted to the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Minnesota Vikings. Well, this week, you’ll get the Steelers taking on the Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. and then the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m.

There is an early morning game this week from London, where the Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game is not televised nationally, although it will be streaming on Yahoo! Live.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments