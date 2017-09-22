NFL Viewing Week 3: Undefeated Lions on FOX 17 this afternoon

FOX 17 – The defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons come to Detroit to take on the 2-0 Lions in a game you would think would be a pretty hyped up game.

But, it isn’t.

The Lions host the Falcons at 1:00 p.m. and will be shown here on FOX 17, but will not be available in many areas outside of Michigan and Georgia. The game will be called by Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston.

CBS gets the doubleheader this week. We heard from a few people last week who wanted to the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Minnesota Vikings. Well, this week, you’ll get the Steelers taking on the Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. and then the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m.

There is an early morning game this week from London, where the Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game is not televised nationally, although it will be streaming on Yahoo! Live.