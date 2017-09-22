NorthPointe Christian 42, Hopkins 28
-
NorthPointe Christian 42, Lee 0
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
-
Big 2nd Half Leads NorthPointe Christian to win at GRidiron Classic
-
Blitz Preview Week 3
-
-
Game of the Week: Grand Rapids Christian 42, Caledonia 34
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Blitz Battle: Coldwater 28, Marshall 7
-
Blitz Battle: Unity Christian 52, Allendale 44
-
-
Blitz Fans of the Week
-
Blitz Battle – Whitehall 28, Oakridge 14
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz