Police: man in mid-30s caught having sex with 14-year-old in field

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich.– A 36-year-old man is expected to be charged with criminal sexual conduct after police say they caught him having sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.

Officers with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department were called to the area of 25 1/2 Mile Rd and S Drive South in Homer Township for reports of a suspicious vehicle in a field.

The caller told police that they saw a green Dodge Ram pickup truck parked in the area and that they had seen it before.

Shortly after police arrived at the scene, they saw a teenage girl walking out of a nearby field, shortly followed by a middle-aged man.

Upon further investigation, they discovered that the man was 36 years old and the girl was 14 years old. Police say they had been in the field having sexual relations.

The man was placed under arrest and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail.

He’s expected to be charged with criminal sexual conduct and could be arraigned as early as Friday.