See some of the cool products you can find at the Children’s Business Fair

Children from all across West Michigan will be showing off their products and services they've created at the Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair on Saturday.

85 kids between the ages of 6 and 14 will develop a brand, create a product or service, and build a marketing strategy, and open their business for customers at the one-day marketplace.

There will be 54 kid-run businesses, with more than 25 area schools in the state of Michigan being represented.

Businesses will be judged by local entrepreneurs with the chance to win cash prizes for their innovation.

Students Zak DuMez, Eva DuMez, Beckett Helweg, and Will Long, show off their products they'll have on display at the business fair.

The children's Business Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Community Church in Ada.

For more information, visit grchildrensbusinessfair.com.

