South Christian 37, Wayland 14
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Blitz Preview Week 3
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
Blitz Battle: Unity Christian 52, Allendale 44
-
A list of area Fourth of July fireworks displays for 2017
-
Blitz Fans of the Week
-
Game of the Week: Grand Rapids Christian 42, Caledonia 34
-
-
Blitz Battle – Whitehall 28, Oakridge 14
-
Blitz Battle – East Grand Rapids vs. Lowell
-
Grand Rapids Christian 33, South Christian 12