Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus will not return in 2018

Posted 4:31 PM, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 04:38PM, September 22, 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 12: Brad Ausmus #7 of the Detroit Tigers walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on September 12, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich. — The Tigers announced Friday afternoon that manager Brad Ausmus will not return as the team’s manager after the 2017 season, but he will manage the remaining nine games of this season.

Ausmus took over as the Tigers manager in 2013 as a first-time manager and has gone 312-325 during his time in Detroit. This was his last year under contract with the Tigers.

The Tigers make this move as they embark on a serious rebuild ahead after recently trading Justin Verlander, JD Martinez, Justin Upton and Justin Wilson.

