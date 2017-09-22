Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus will not return in 2018

DETROIT, Mich. — The Tigers announced Friday afternoon that manager Brad Ausmus will not return as the team’s manager after the 2017 season, but he will manage the remaining nine games of this season.

Ausmus took over as the Tigers manager in 2013 as a first-time manager and has gone 312-325 during his time in Detroit. This was his last year under contract with the Tigers.

The Tigers make this move as they embark on a serious rebuild ahead after recently trading Justin Verlander, JD Martinez, Justin Upton and Justin Wilson.