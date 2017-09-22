WW II veteran skydives into his 92nd birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELTON, Mich. — Louis Hall can’t remember exactly when he put skydiving on his bucket list. But he said it was years ago. In August, he finally got to cross it off the list at 92-years-old.

“I had problems getting my legs out when we were getting ready to jump,” said Hall during an interview at his home. “I was scooched in the back and all of sudden I felt pushed and coming down.”

Hall went skydiving to celebrate his 92nd birthday. He and his 35-year-old grandson drove up to Holland, got in a plane and jumped out at 3,000 feet in the air.

“It was pretty scenic,” said Hall. “I talked to the guy that was on my back on the way down. It didn’t take very long to come down, less than two minutes.”

Hall’s 68-year-old son Greg said he wasn’t surprised that his elderly father jumped out of plane. He’s lived quite the full life from serving as a marine in World War II to marrying three times and having seven kids.

“If he wants to do something he’ll do it,” said Greg. “He’s paid a little bit of a price for it with his knee.”

Hall said he landed pretty hard when hit the ground. He went to the V.A. this week and discovered that he in fact fractured his knee. As much as he enjoyed skydiving he said he won’t be doing it again. He recommends younger people do it and that they brace for impact when they get near to the ground.

“Keep your feet raised when you're going to land,” he said laughing.