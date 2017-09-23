Armed-robbery attempt at Grand Rapids laundromat; shots fired after man with open-carry pulls gun on suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police briefly set up a perimeter Saturday afternoon, after an armed-robbery attempt at a laundromat. And they were still searching for the gunman this evening.

The hold-up attempt happened around 4:30 at Curtis Cleaners, 450 Michigan Street NE. GRPD Lieutenant John Dorer tells Fox-17 some gunshots were fired, after another man – with an open-carry license – pulled out a gun to thwart the robbery. Dorer says police are investigating to determine who fired the shots. They interviewed the man with the open-carry at the scene.

No injuries were reported. Police set up a perimeter in some nearby woods, and brought in a K9 sniffing dog to track the suspect, who ran in a southwesterly direction from the location.

At last report, the gunman was still on the loose. And police were still searching for him, but lost the trail.