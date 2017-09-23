Armed-robbery attempt at Grand Rapids laundromat; shots fired after man with open-carry pulls gun on suspect

Posted 5:31 PM, September 23, 2017, by , Updated at 05:34PM, September 23, 2017

GRPD file image.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  Grand Rapids Police briefly set up a perimeter Saturday afternoon, after an armed-robbery attempt at a laundromat. And they were still searching for the gunman this evening.

The hold-up attempt happened around 4:30 at Curtis Cleaners, 450 Michigan Street NE. GRPD Lieutenant John Dorer tells Fox-17 some gunshots were fired, after another man – with an open-carry license – pulled out a gun to thwart the robbery.  Dorer says police are investigating to determine who fired the shots. They interviewed the man with the open-carry at the scene.

No injuries were reported. Police set up a perimeter in some nearby woods, and brought in a K9 sniffing dog to track the suspect, who ran in a southwesterly direction from the location.

At last report, the gunman was still on the loose. And police were still searching for him, but lost the trail.

1 Comment

  • Old Bob

    I find it so depressing when I read stories like this. If people are going to carry a gun they need to learn how to hit what they are aiming at. Another missed opportunity to get a thug off the streets at no cost to the tax payers.

    Reply