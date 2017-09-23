Armed-robbery at Grand Rapids laundromat; shots fired after man with open-carry pulls gun on suspect
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police briefly set up a perimeter Saturday afternoon, after an armed-robbery at a laundromat. And they were still searching for the gunman this evening.
The hold-up attempt happened around 4:30 at Curtis Cleaners, 450 Michigan Street NE. GRPD Lieutenant John Dorer tells Fox-17 some gunshots were fired, when a Good Samaritan – with an open-carry license – pulled a gun on the suspect outside the laundromat, after the robbery. Dorer says police are investigating to determine who fired the shots. They interviewed the man with the open-carry at the scene.
No injuries were reported. Police set up a perimeter in some nearby woods, and brought in a K9 sniffing dog to track the suspect, who ran in a southwesterly direction from the location.
At last report, the gunman was still on the loose. And police were still searching for him, but lost the trail.
5 comments
Old Bob
I find it so depressing when I read stories like this. If people are going to carry a gun they need to learn how to hit what they are aiming at. Another missed opportunity to get a thug off the streets at no cost to the tax payers.
Awe
They darn well may have hit him. Even fatal shots to the chest will allow a person to run some distance. He’s probably wounded to a degree, but obviously not going to go to a hospital.
steve
I would think that being able to hit your target would be a prerequisite for any open carry or concealed permit holder. Scary situation for bystanders.
Mitch
I was there when it happened! No joke, the robber ran around the edge of the building and the open carry guy fired at him as he drove off. Yeah it freaked me out but the robber had a gun too and it’s nice to know good people out there have guns too, not just bad guys
Awe
That’s a bad idea, generally, to shoot when they run. Also means he probably did not hit him. You said he drove away? The article seems to imply he ran.