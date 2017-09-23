FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Church Safety and Security Seminar today

Posted 3:38 AM, September 23, 2017, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office and West Michigan Church Security Network are putting on a free seminar today.

It will be on church safety and security at the Ada Bible Church from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.

The seminar is open to people who are involved in security at their own respective churches.

People who attend will be learn how to create and maintain a security team, how to a handle bomb threats and evacuations, responding to an active shooter, and teach situational awareness.

If you would like more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s