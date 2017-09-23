Church Safety and Security Seminar today

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office and West Michigan Church Security Network are putting on a free seminar today.

It will be on church safety and security at the Ada Bible Church from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.

The seminar is open to people who are involved in security at their own respective churches.

People who attend will be learn how to create and maintain a security team, how to a handle bomb threats and evacuations, responding to an active shooter, and teach situational awareness.

If you would like more information, you can visit their Facebook page.