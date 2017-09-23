WATERVLIET, Mich -- Zach Pickens threw for 467 yards and 2 touchdowns and added 2 more scores on the ground as Watervliet won the battle of undefeated's with Kalamazoo United 52-34.
Game of the Week: Watervliet 52, Kalamazoo United 34
-
Game of the Week: Watervliet 52, Kalamazoo United 34
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
-
Bakita and Book Week 5
-
2 men hospitalized after small plane crash in Berrien County
-
Kalamazoo United 34, Saugatuck 21
-
-
Watervliet Tops Lawton in Season Opener
-
Neighbors dispute escalates over used water heater, arrest made
-
Semi leaves roadway, drives into building
-
Kalamazoo woman reported missing
-
Woman, 34, found safe after family and friends report her missing Saturday
-
-
Flo’s hosting nationwide pizza fund to Harvey disaster
-
Police urge caution after motorcycle slams into SUV on highway
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz