FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Game of the Week: Watervliet 52, Kalamazoo United 34

Posted 2:35 AM, September 23, 2017, by , Updated at 02:36AM, September 23, 2017

WATERVLIET, Mich -- Zach Pickens threw for 467 yards and 2 touchdowns and added 2 more scores on the ground as Watervliet won the battle of undefeated's with Kalamazoo United 52-34.

