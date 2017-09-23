Man dies from gunshot wound in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a male victim with a gunshot wound just after 1 A.M. Saturday morning.

The deputies and EMS tried to save the man but he succumbed to his injuries.

A person of interest is in custody and there is no threat to the community.

The names of the people involved are being withheld until their relatives are notified.

