Man dies from gunshot wound in Barry County
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a male victim with a gunshot wound just after 1 A.M. Saturday morning.
The deputies and EMS tried to save the man but he succumbed to his injuries.
A person of interest is in custody and there is no threat to the community.
The names of the people involved are being withheld until their relatives are notified.
1 Comment
Victoria Smith
WHERE did this happen? WHY such an incomplete report? It’s called “news” not “mystery” yeesh