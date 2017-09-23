× Police trying to locate missing man in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking you to be on the look out for a missing man.

His name is Julius O’Bryant Jr. and he suffers from mid-stage Alzheimer’s.

His family says he walked away from his home on West Walnut Street.

He is a light skinned black male in his 70’s, approximately 5’6″ and weighs around 170lbs. He was last seen in khaki shorts, a plain blue shirt and a black baseball cap.

If you see him or know where he is, please notify police.