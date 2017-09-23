President withdraws Stephen Curry’s White House invitation

WASHINGTON (FOX NEWS) — President Trump on Saturday rescinded Golden State Warrior star Stephen Curry’s invitation to the White House, after Curry suggested he doesn’t want to go to the Washington event that will honor his team’s 2016-2017 NBA championship.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

On Friday, Curry told ESPN that he doesn’t want to go the White House event but that the team will decide collectively.

He also seemed to suggest that not going would be part of the resist-Trump movement, saying the move would give the Warriors “an opportunity to send a statement that hopefully encourages unity, encourages us to appreciate what it means to be American, and stand for something.”

Whether Trump has rescinded just Curry or the entire team’s invitation is unclear.

Championship-winning teams attending the White House ceremony has become an increasingly political issue since Trump became president.

NFL Super Bowl champ New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady decison not to attend his team’s White Hose event in April sparked controversy, despite Brady thanking Trump and citing family issues.

“Thank you to the president for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember,” Brady said in a statement. “In light of some recent development, I am unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters.”

Teammates Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty, Chris Long, LaGarrette Blount, Don’t’a Hightower and Alan Branch also skipped the ceremony.

Trump has also recently taken issue with NFL players not standing for the playing of the national anthem before games.

The White House also hosts events for college championships teams too.