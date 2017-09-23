Salyers found guilty of open murder in Dailey death

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Joshua Salyers was convicted of open murder Friday in Muskegon County Circuit Court in the death of his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Barbara “Barbie” Dailey.

Salyers was accused of killing Dailey in September 2016 at a home on Jiroch Street in Muskegon.

Salyers originally told investigators that Dailey was trying to kill herself and that he was trying to help stop her. She was found with cuts to her throat.

Police say he later admitted to the crime.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11.

