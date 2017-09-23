× Troopers looking for suspect in hit and run

GREENWOOD TWP, Mich. — Michigan State Troopers are looking for a suspect who hit a man on his bicycle in Oceana County Friday evening.

It happened around 7 P.M. on Skeels Road.

The vehicle hit the bicyclist and didn’t stop after doing so. The 34 year old male bicyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Dodge Caliber between the years of 2007 and 2012. The vehicle is possibly white in color and missing the passenger side mirror.

If you know anything, please call the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231)-873-2171.