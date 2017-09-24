× 1 injured in another shooting outside of the Orbit Room

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting at the Orbit Room.

This coming just a week after another shooting that happened at the concert venue.

Police say there was a long line outside of the venue and a fight broke out. Then shots were fired and a 17-year-old girl was struck in the foot. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

They currently do not have any suspects. If you know anything, call police.