A hot and humid Sunday as record-breaking heat continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Sunday we expect temperatures to once again be well above average working up to the lower 90s. Plenty of sunshine and calm winds throughout the day as West Michigan warms up quickly. We will enjoy the last taste of summer as we kick off the fall season this weekend. The beach will be the place to be with waves around or less than a foot and the lake water in the lower to middle 70s.

On average, we should have afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s, but instead we are sitting 20 degrees or more above average. Pairing together the heat and humidity will make it feel like temperatures are in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Please make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat and sun. Monday we start our slow decline back towards more fall like temperatures.

Sunshine along with hot and humid temperatures continue into the beginning of the work week. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning we expect our next chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. During the middle of next week temperatures will be closer to average moving back into the 70s and 60s.