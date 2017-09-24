Bass boat stolen sometime during past 2 weeks

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post’s White Pigeon Detachment is investigating the theft of a bass boat.

At 1:20 p.m. Sunday, MSP troopers were dispatched to the 14000 block of Timm Road in St. Joseph County’s Constantine Township on a report of a stolen bass boat. The boat is described as a 1992 Bass Tracker 16-foot aluminum bass boat with a 40 horsepower Mercury outboard motor.

The boat was taken sometime between Sept. 9 and Sunday.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.