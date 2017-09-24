Dozens of players kneel during day’s NFL opener in London

LONDON (FOX NEWS) — Dozens of NFL players for the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars showed a unified front on Sunday and kneeled as the national anthem played during the start of their game in London, defying President Trump’s attacks on the league’s athletes.

Those who were not kneeling, including the coaches on both teams and Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, locked arms during the national anthem at the game in London’s Wembley Stadium.

Players taking a knee during the performance included Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley, wide receiver Mike Wallace and safety Lardarius Webb as well as Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Dante Fowler, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The players then stood up for “God Save the Queen,” the British anthem.

The Jaguars tweeted a photo of the defiant message shortly after with the caption: “Unity.” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti released a statement posted on Twitter after the incident, saying: “We recognize our players’ influence. We respect their demonstration and support them 100 percent. All voices need to be heard. That’s democracy in its highest form.”

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “Fire or suspend!”

He followed it up shortly after, tweeting: “…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.”

Thirteen other NFL games are scheduled to take place on Sunday, with many players expected to kneel during the national anthem. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will take the field Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, posted a photo on Instagram of he and other players kneeling before the Ravens and Jaguars game.

“#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love,” he captioned the photo.