Lions owner issues response to President Trump

DETROIT — Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford issued the following statement on Sunday morning in response to statements made by President Trump during a rally in Alabama on Friday evening:

“Our game has long provided a powerful platform for dialogue and positive change in many communities throughout our nation.

“Thanks primarily to our players, the NFL also has been a unifying force in our country and impactful change has and hopefully will continue to be the result of peaceful expression, done so in order to highlight social injustices of all kind.

“Negative and disrespectful comments suggesting otherwise are contrary to the founding principles of our country, and we do not support those comments or opinions.”

