Lions owner issues response to President Trump
DETROIT — Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford issued the following statement on Sunday morning in response to statements made by President Trump during a rally in Alabama on Friday evening:
“Our game has long provided a powerful platform for dialogue and positive change in many communities throughout our nation.
“Thanks primarily to our players, the NFL also has been a unifying force in our country and impactful change has and hopefully will continue to be the result of peaceful expression, done so in order to highlight social injustices of all kind.
“Negative and disrespectful comments suggesting otherwise are contrary to the founding principles of our country, and we do not support those comments or opinions.”
7 comments
steve
Another case of the tail wagging the dog in this country. The team owner is afraid to offend a few privileged, grossly overpaid whiners, so she makes the expected mea culpa for the entire country. When are the people of this country going to ask, how in hell did these guys do so well in a country that holds people back? The door for success is there for every person in this country, but they have to to open it.
RG
FOX17, NFL owners, liberal media and Trump haters are supporting people who hate America.
Jean
And yet people had a stroke when Tebow knelt in prayer. Can’t pray in America…they said. Shouldn’t be allowed…said headlines. However, disrespecting our flag and what it stands for should be accepted??? They should put their millions they earn to work to help the children of those they feel are oppressed. I used to watch NFL years ago. Bunch of overpaid crybabies. Happy to say I don’t, and won’t now. Give me High School and College football any day.
Chris
Love wins.
Don Cook
What is wrong with these folks?? Every NFL fan is sick and tired of “social justice” politics intruding into FOOTBALL. It’s FOOTBALL you idiots! We want to be entertained and not have your social issues preached at us. No wonder the NFL stands for “Not For Long”.
jrh
The NFL is being boycotted by some I know already and I’m sure the the list will grow. What is going on is totally disrespectful. There are no excuses, that will justify this. Refusing to stand for the national anthem will accomplish nothing, it will only cause more division in an already divided country. So thank you for this statement! You just made my decision easier. The list just grew by one more.
Common cents
Done with the NFL. F them.