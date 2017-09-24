Multiple people shot at Tennessee church

Posted 1:58 PM, September 24, 2017, by , Updated at 02:31PM, September 24, 2017

Sunday's church shooting scene. (Nashville Police Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (FOX NEWS) — At least seven people were shot on Sunday when a shooter opened fire inside a Tennessee Church, Nashville police said.

Nashville police received calls about a shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch just after 11 a.m., officials told Fox News. The church is about 30 minutes southeast of Nashville.

“This is a mass casualty situation. All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults,” Nashville Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

Joseph Pleasant, a spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department, confirmed at least seven people were shot and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries were unclear at this time, but everyone except for one victim was over the age of 60.

The shooter was also shot and taken into custody, the fire department wrote on Twitter.

The church has a weekly service starting at 10 a.m. Sunday. The surrounding area was closed off as police investigated the situation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment