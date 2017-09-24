Police looking for alleged armed robbery suspect

School Closings and Delays – Monday

Posted 8:41 PM, September 24, 2017, by , Updated at 04:10AM, September 25, 2017

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police are looking for a man believed to be involved in a possible armed robbery that occurred on Sunday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Huron Street, and according to South Haven police, officers witnessed the two suspects fleeing the scene

Later, officers were able to arrest one of the suspects and recover $30 in stolen cash.  Police say they also recovered a stolen handgun, cocaine, marijuana and $1,000 in counterfeit money.

Authorities are looking for Michael James Gray, 21, of North Carolina in connection with the robbery. They believe the man may still be armed with an armed semi-automatic handgun. It’s believed he may be in South Haven or Grand Rapids.

Call South Haven Police if you have any information  (269)-637-5151.

 

