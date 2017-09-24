Power out for thousands on Grand Rapids’ west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers lost electrical service Sunday afternoon.

The power outage involving 2,921 customers was reported to Consumers at 2:17 p.m. It involved an area bordered on the north by Westwinde Street NW, on the east by White Avenue NW, on the south by Lake Michigan Drive NW and on the west by Kusterer Drive NW.

Consumers assigned a crew to work on the outage.

No estimated restoration time is available.

 

