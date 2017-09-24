Rockford will only have half day of school Monday

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford Public Schools have announced that Monday will only be a half day of school due to the unseasonably high temperatures.

Superintendent Michael Shibler issued the following statement:

“Due to the unusual heat wave we are experiencing and the forecast for continued stifling heat on Monday, September 25, school will be in session for the morning only . Buses will run the typical half-day schedule for a 10:55 dismissal for students in grades 6-12 and at 11:55 AM for elementary students. In addition, outdoor after-school activities are canceled.

“Please remember that should you ever determine that sending your child to school puts him or her at risk, you need only call in the absence and your child will be excused.

“We apologize for any inconvenience the early dismissal may cause, but I feel it is in the best interest of the students. Thank you for understanding.”