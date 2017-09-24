Sexual assault reported near GVSU’s Allendale campus

Posted 6:58 PM, September 24, 2017, by

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich, — No one was injured following a reported sexual assault near Grand Valley State University Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the 48 West Apartments near the Allendale campus.

According to GVSU’s safety alert notice, the person allegedly assaulted was not a GVSU student. The victim told police, three men approached them, reportedly pulled at their clothing and said they wanted have sex.

All three were described as college black males. One was described as tall stocky; with dreadlocks; another had a goatee and was wearing a hat; the third was described as tall with short hair.

Call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 738-4022 if you have any information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s