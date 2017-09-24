Sexual assault reported near GVSU’s Allendale campus

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich, — No one was injured following a reported sexual assault near Grand Valley State University Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the 48 West Apartments near the Allendale campus.

According to GVSU’s safety alert notice, the person allegedly assaulted was not a GVSU student. The victim told police, three men approached them, reportedly pulled at their clothing and said they wanted have sex.

All three were described as college black males. One was described as tall stocky; with dreadlocks; another had a goatee and was wearing a hat; the third was described as tall with short hair.

Call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 738-4022 if you have any information.