“Thank you we couldn’t have done it without you” – Volunteers help repair veteran’s homes

GRAND RAPIDS - Habitat for Humanity and Home Depot teamed up to help 9 veterans throughout Kent County repairing and remodeling their homes. Their hard work is part of Home Depot’s national celebration of service campaign.

Jim Monroe is a purple heart veteran of the Korean War and received the help he deserved and needed to make his everyday life easier.

This is the 4th year Habitat for Humanity and Home Depot have come together to help veterans repair or rebuild their homes. In one day, these teams volunteered to help the 9 veterans throughout Kent County anyway they could. The Home Depot Foundation raised 125 thousand dollars and had 230 volunteers to make this project possible and help the deserving veterans.

Home Depot’s goal throughout the country is to hit a quarter of a billion dollars in repairs and rebuilds for veterans by 2020 to give back to those like Jim Monroe who sacrificed so much for us. Monroe was only 17 when he was hit with a grenade and injured in the Korean War.

Now at 82 years old Monroe and his wife Lorie are beyond thankful to receive the help for the things they can no longer do.