The rising heat impacting many school districts for Monday
WEST MICHIGAN — The heat is on and several schools across the area are cutting it short or cancelling due to the excessive heat and rising temperatures.
As of 9 p.m. here’s a running list of schools impacted across the area:
- Assumption School of Belmont | No afternoon busing.
- Caledonia Community Schools | 1/2 Day
- Comstock Park Public Schools | 1/2 Day
- Godfrey-Lee Public Schools | 1/2 day of school due to excessive heat. Team 21 is also cancelled..
- Grandville Public Schools | 1/2 Day
- Heartlands Institute of Technology | 1/2 Day
- Hope Academy of West Michigan | Closed
- Ionia Public Schools | 1/2 Day
- Kenowa Hills Public Schools | 1/2 Day
- Kentwood Public Schools | Monday – 1/2 Day due to heat. Arch and After school daycare canceled.
- Lowell Area Schools | 1/2 Day.
- Marshall Public Schools | 1/2 Day
- NorthPointe Christian Schools | 1/2 Day for Elementary, no PM daycare
- Northview Public Schools | 1/2 Day
- Rockford Public Schools | 1/2 Day
- Saranac Community Schools | 1/2 Day
- SS. Peter & Paul School – Ionia | Dismissing @ 11am Monday. No PM Preschool or daycare.
- Thornapple Kellogg Schools | 1/2 Day
- Trinitas Classical School | Dismissing at 11:35 Monday.
- Wyoming Public Schools | 1/2 Day
