Van Buren County deputies search for disabled woman

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities are looking for a missing developmentally disabled woman.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Patricia Ann Thorpe, 44, was last seen when she left her sister’s residence sometime between the hours of 12:30 and 8 a.m. Sunday. She did not leave a note and did not bring her phone with her.

Thorpe is developmentally disabled and suffers from a speech impediment. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants with an animal print on them, a white T-shirt and black shoes. She also should be wearing glasses and should be in possession of an over-the-shoulder purse.

Thorpe is 5 feet tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Deputies said it is unknown where she is headed. There is concern for her safety due to her developmental disorder as well as the extreme heat in the area.

Anybody with any information should contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or their local police department.