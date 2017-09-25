Art Crawl: An ArtPrize route for those who love beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Combine local craft beer with ArtPrize Nine by participating in Beer O'Clock Grand Rapid's Art Crawl.

While viewing the beautiful art of ArtPrize, people can stop at one of the 17 bars along along their Art Crawl route. Each bar is an ArtPrize venue, showing off paintings, sculptures, and other art pieces.

On the map each bar's happy hour is listed, so guests can enjoy a brew at the lowest price.

Beer O'Clock reminds all that participate in the Art Crawl to drink responsibly.

Click here for a map of this year's ArtCrawl.