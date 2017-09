× Bicyclist hit by truck, seriously injured in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a bicyclist was seriously injured Monday when they were hit by a truck on the city’s northeast side.

The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. at Michigan Street and Grand Avenue NE.

Police say the bicyclist was hospitalized.

The intersection is closed while authorities investigate the crash.

This is a developing story