Group offers reward for finding suspects who spray-painted car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids resident and operator of a west side non-profit is asking for help finding those responsible for spray-painting some parked cars Friday night.

Chris Boden of The Geek Group on Leonard Street NW posted the video of three suspects in the parking lot with spray paint. Boden says in the post one vehicle was targeted.

Anyone with information should contact Grand Rapids Police. Boden is offering an undisclosed cash reward.