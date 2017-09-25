West Michigan closings and cancellations

Group offers reward for finding suspects who spray-painted car

Posted 1:20 PM, September 25, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids resident and operator of a west side non-profit is asking for help finding those responsible for spray-painting some parked cars Friday night.

Chris Boden of The Geek Group on Leonard Street NW posted the video of three suspects in the parking lot with spray paint.  Boden says in the post one vehicle was targeted.

Anyone with information should contact Grand Rapids Police.   Boden is offering an undisclosed cash reward.

1 Comment

  • steve

    Is it my imagination, or not, that this guy is sort of a vandalism magnet? I remember the dog being let loose incident, now this, and it seems that I remember some other event in between involving him or his store.All of them in a relatively brief time period.

