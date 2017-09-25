Mammograms are key to detecting breast cancer early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are over 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S., and the numbers continue to rise each day thanks to early detection through mammograms.

About 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of breast cancer. These occur due to genetic mutations that happen as a result of the aging process and life in general, rather than inherited mutations.

By getting a mammogram, breast cancer can be detected in all women, and even men, before it becomes deadly.

Dr. Paul Wright and Kelsey Haynes from Spectrum Health explain the process of getting a mammogram, and other advancements in the treatment of breast cancer.

Spectrum Health provides free mammograms for those who are uninsured or under-insured. To find out if you qualify, call (616)-486-6022.

Learn more about breast cancer, treatment options, and hear survivor stories at Spectrum Health's Candid Conversations on Wednesday, October 18. The event will take place at East Kentwood High School Fine Arts Auditorium starting at 4 p.m

Reserve a ticket at spectrumhealth.org/betty-ford-event.