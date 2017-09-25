Mark Dantiono refuses to point fingers after loss to Notre Dame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Michigan State turned the ball over 3 times that resulted in 21 points in a 38-18 loss to Notre Dame at home on Saturday.

Michigan State out gained Notre Dame 496-355, but did not force a turnover.

Mark Dantonio said he will not get on guys for individually for the turnovers.

"I'm not going to go over and yell at a guy when he is going to try and make an effort play" Dantonio said. "We talk ball security, we work ball security every single day, seven minutes a day in the drills and credit there guy coming in to strip the ball."

The Spartans host Iowa on Saturday at 4 p.m. on FOX 17.