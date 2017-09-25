West Michigan closings and cancellations

‘Night of Nets’ a success again at Holland Christian

Posted 11:43 PM, September 25, 2017

HOLLAND, Mich -- For the 5th straight year the Holland Christian boys soccer team hosted "Night of Nets" to raise money to help end malaria by providing nets for beds for people in Africa.

The event started with Cornerstone University.

"We`ve seen it grow and honestly they are one of our best partners" CU Athletic Director Chip Huber said. "In particular, Holland Christian`s coach Dave DeBoer has been to Africa and had malaria, so that`s been a key connection for us. He played at Cornerstone as well too so we`ve loved the partnership and relationship we`ve had with them."

This event has become a join event with Holland High School, the Maroons won the game 3-1.

