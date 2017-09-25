West Michigan closings and cancellations

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Alpine Ave near I-96

Posted 9:52 PM, September 25, 2017, by , Updated at 10:06PM, September 25, 2017

Scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Alpine Avenue near I-96.

WALKER, Mich. — A section of Alpine Avenue is shut down after a person was hit by vehicle.

Kent County dispatchers say they received reports around 9:30 p.m. of a person getting hit by a vehicle on southbound Alpine Avenue just north of the westbound I-96 off ramp. That person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Southbound US-131 is shut down between the highway and Center Drive while police investigate.

Dispatchers say the vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained at the scene.

This is developing story.

