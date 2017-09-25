Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Alpine Ave near I-96

WALKER, Mich. — A section of Alpine Avenue is shut down after a person was hit by vehicle.
Kent County dispatchers say they received reports around 9:30 p.m. of a person getting hit by a vehicle on southbound Alpine Avenue just north of the westbound I-96 off ramp. That person’s injuries are unknown at this time.
Southbound US-131 is shut down between the highway and Center Drive while police investigate.
Dispatchers say the vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained at the scene.
This is developing story.