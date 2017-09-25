Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Alpine Ave near I-96

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- A section of Alpine Avenue is shut down late Monday night into Tuesday morning after a person was hit by vehicle.

Kent County dispatchers say they received reports around 9:30 p.m. of a person getting hit by a vehicle on southbound Alpine Avenue just north of the westbound I-96 off ramp.

According to Michigan State Police, the pedestrian, from Big Rapids, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Southbound US-131 is shut down between the highway and Center Drive while police investigate.

Dispatchers say the vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained at the scene.

This is developing story.