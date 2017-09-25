Police: Body found near Mason Co. disc golf course

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Sunday near a disc golf course in Mason County.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a 28-year-old man was discovered in a wooded area Sunday evening by someone who was looking for a lost disc at the Leviathan disc golf course in Pere Marquette Township.

The man’s death is considered suspicious, according to the sheriff’s office. His cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

The man’s identity was not released.