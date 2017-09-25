Schuette endorsed by Engler, Miller in governor’s race

Posted 6:11 PM, September 25, 2017, by

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette in the FOX 17 studio. (File photo)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette has won the endorsements of former Gov. John Engler and former congresswoman and Secretary of State Candice Miller.

In comments released by Schuette’s campaign Monday, Engler told Gongwer News Service the Michigan attorney general is “in some ways the most experienced and most varied in background of anybody who’s run in a very long time.” When Engler was governor, he chose Schuette to lead the agriculture department.

Miller, Macomb County’s public works commissioner, also endorses Schuette. She calls him “our strongest candidate.”

Schuette, who’s visiting Upper Peninsula businesses, is vying to succeed term-limited Gov. Rick Snyder. Other Republicans running are state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley may also run.

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is endorsed by former Gov. Jim Blanchard.

