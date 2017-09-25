Suspect flees from police, apprehended by K9 Jake

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — After fleeing from police a suspect was warned that K9 Jake was to be released, as the K9 approached the suspect he surrendered to police.

Three Rivers officers responded to a domestic disturbance call near the 600 Block of South Main Street in Three Rivers and located the male suspect, 47, who was wanted for outstanding warrants.

Admitting to the warrant, the man began emptying his pockets of items when he fled from police into neighboring backyards.

After a searching with officers and K9 Jake, the Middleville man was taken into custody.

The suspect now faces charges for resisting and obstructing officers and domestic violence.