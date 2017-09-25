School Closings and Delays – Monday

Suspect flees from police, apprehended by K9 Jake

Posted 8:17 AM, September 25, 2017, by

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — After fleeing from police a suspect was warned that K9 Jake was to be released, as the K9 approached the suspect he surrendered to police.

Three Rivers officers responded to a domestic disturbance call near the 600 Block of South Main Street in Three Rivers and located the male suspect, 47, who was wanted for outstanding warrants.

Admitting to the warrant, the man began emptying his pockets of items when he fled from police into neighboring backyards.

After a searching with officers and K9 Jake, the Middleville man was taken into custody.

The suspect now faces charges for resisting and obstructing officers and domestic violence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s