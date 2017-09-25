West Michigan closings and cancellations

Tipped over asphalt truck blocks highway traffic in Grand Rapids

Posted 6:50 PM, September 25, 2017, by , Updated at 07:38PM, September 25, 2017

US-131 at 28th Street, circa 6:45 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A tipped over asphalt truck is blocking part of southbound US-131 at 28th Street.

Kent County Sheriff’s dispatchers say they learned of the crash around 6:30 p.m. They say the truck tipped on the ramp, spilling asphalt on the road.

There was an ambulance called to the scene, but dispatchers don’t know yet if there were injuries.

That section of southbound US-131 will be partially blocked as crews clean the asphalt. The entrance ramp from 28th Street is closed.

2 comments

  • steve

    One of the drawbacks to a 70mph speed limit. That ramp was designed for safely merging into 55mph traffic, not the 70+ that most people are going these days. The acceleration lane’s too short.

    Reply