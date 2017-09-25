Tipped over asphalt truck blocks highway traffic in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A tipped over asphalt truck is blocking part of southbound US-131 at 28th Street.

Kent County Sheriff’s dispatchers say they learned of the crash around 6:30 p.m. They say the truck tipped on the ramp, spilling asphalt on the road.

There was an ambulance called to the scene, but dispatchers don’t know yet if there were injuries.

That section of southbound US-131 will be partially blocked as crews clean the asphalt. The entrance ramp from 28th Street is closed.