West Michigan heat shortens school days Tuesday

WEST MICHIGAN — Another hot day is looming ahead for West Michigan Tuesday, and several school districts are adjusting to the heat.

Grandville, Ionia, Lowell and Rockford are among the districts that announced half days of school on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

>> CLICK HERE for up to date school closings and half-day information.

Tuesday temperatures are projected to reach a high of 91 degrees.

Many schools calling for a shortened day lack air conditioning in their classrooms. Buses are also not air conditioned.