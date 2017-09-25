White House rejects North Korea’s view of Trump words

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers questions during a briefing at the White House September 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sanders responded to a number of questions related to President Trump's recent tweets regarding the behavior of players in the National Football League during the playing of the national anthem, and North Korea. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is pushing back on North Korea’s claim that President Donald Trump’s recent words amount to a declaration of war.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the U.S. hasn’t “declared war” on North Korea.

The Trump administration also clarified Monday that it is not seeking to overthrow North Korea’s government after the president tweeted that Kim Jong Un “won’t be around much longer.”

Pyongyang interpreted that tweet as a declaration of war.

Trump said in a speech last week to the U.N. General Assembly that if the U.S. is forced to defend itself against North Korea, “we will have no choice but to totally destroy” the country.

The U.S. and North Korea agreed to an armistice after the 1950-1953 Korean War, not a peace treaty. Because of that, they are still technically at war.

1 Comment