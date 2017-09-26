6 new members inducted into the Grand Rapids Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The 2017 Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame was inducted on Tuesday night at Van Andel Arena.

This that went in were, Mike Franckowiak who quarterbacked Central Michigan to the 1974 National Championship and later played in the NFL. Kathy Grzegorski-Johnson who starred on the basketball court at West Catholic High School and Aquinas College. Carla Sterk-Fles who was a basketball standout at South Christian High School, CMU and later coached at Cornerstone. Bob Sakocius who won 9 Western Michigan Amateur golf tournament. Sullivan's baseball team which played for 45 years in Grand Rapids. Former Hope College football coach Ray Smith was given the Warren Reynolds Lifetime Achievement Award, he coached football at Hope for 25 years becoming the winningest coach in MIAA history.