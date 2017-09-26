West Michigan closings and cancellations

7 beauty essentials women need to treat themselves

1. Harper + Ari Gift Boxes & Glass Bottles– starting at $10

  • Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cubes are sized perfectly for individual use which makes it more hygienic than traditional sugar scrubs that come in big jars.
  • To use take a single cube with you in the shower or bath and gently massage over wet skin. Pro-tip: to make it last longer, break the cube in half before using it. Half a cube should be plenty.
  • Each cube is cube is made with Shea butter, aloe, and sugar and it will help exfoliate and nourish the entire body.

2. Dry Divas Bouffant Shower Caps– $30

  • Large, roomy shower caps that are made of cotton so they do not mildew or mold and last for years.
  • Functionable and Fashionable.

3. AQUIS Lisse Luxe Hair Towel– $30

  • Cuts drying time by half, hands-free.
  • Controls frizz and breakage.
  • Hair styles better and looks shinier, color lasts longer.

4. Nügg Face Masks– starting at $3.99

  • Top quality skin treatments at accessible price points that make a tremendous different to your skin.
  • Over 93% natural/naturally derived and no parabens, petrochemicals, sulfates, synthetic colors and fragrances, made in USA and cruelty free.
  • Variety of face masks so that you can easily pick the right one for your skin concern in the moment.
  • All are gentle, non-drying yet super effective.

5. Julep Face Cleansing Products– starting at $28

Love Your Bare Face Hydrating Cleansing Oil, Julep

  • Korean Skincare products that are made easy, products with good for you ingredients for easy and effortless looks!
  • Founder Jane Park’s philosophy that beauty should do more than make you look good, it should make you feel good, too.

6. The Make-Cup– $60

  • Great for Travel, Saves Time and Money, keeps you organized and looking great!
  • Get a free set of brushes with each up purchased!

7. Natural Red Essentials– starting at $4

  • This company was started by a single mom with 5 kids. She was worried about the toxins and chemicals she was putting on her family and started making products herself. She took her products and turned them into Natural Red.
  • Cracks Are Whack Hand and Foot Cream ($13) – extra thick cream made for very dry, cracked, damaged skin.
  • Smooch Butter Lip Balm ($4) – one of several varieties. Moisturizers and softens dry, cracked, chapped lips with naturally nourishing ingredients.
  • DeFunked Deodorant ($11) – All-natural, long-lasting deodorant without aluminum that actually works!
  • These are just a few of the safe, effective, and affordable products that Natural Red offers. You can see the full line at naturalredessentials.com

