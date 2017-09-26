West Michigan closings and cancellations

Firefighters rescue 3 young children from locked gun safe

Posted 6:51 AM, September 26, 2017, by

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters used heavy-duty cutting tools to free young three children who accidentally locked themselves inside a gun safe at a suburban Detroit home.

The Detroit Free Press reports the safe had recently been delivered and was in the garage of the home in Sterling Heights. Fire Chief Chris Martin says the children, who were 3 and 4 years old, apparently crawled inside the safe Sunday afternoon and it locked.

The newspaper says instructions for the safe and the combination were in the safe with them. It took about 12 minutes to get them out using a hydraulic spreader and saws.

The children were checked out at the scene and appeared to be OK. WXYZ-TV reports the kids later got tour of the fire station, where they thanked their rescuers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s