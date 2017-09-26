× GOP says not giving up as it scraps health vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are insisting they won’t give up on repealing and replacing the Obama health care law even as they abandoned plans for a vote this week.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters after a closed-door luncheon in which the GOP decided not to hold the vote: “We haven’t given up on changing the American health care system. We aren’t going to be able to do it this week.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a sponsor of the latest, last-ditch effort, said Republicans are going to fulfill the promise they’ve made to voters and the GOP base for the past seven years.

But it was clear that the GOP is moving on to the next complicated legislative priority. McConnell said: “Where we go from here is tax reform.”